Trump to rally for Cheney challenger in Wyoming

Former President Trump is set to hold a rally later this month in Wyoming to boost Harriet Hageman in her primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Trump’s most prominent Republican critic in Congress.

Trump’s leadership PAC, Save America, said in an announcement that he and Hageman will rally together in Casper on May 28. The gathering will mark the first such event Trump has held for Hageman.

“It will be a tremendous honor and incredibly exciting to have President Trump visit with us and it will no doubt be the largest political event in Wyoming history. His policies were the best that we have ever seen, from building the greatest economy in the world, to driving America to energy independence, to enforcing our immigration laws, and I expect thousands of Wyomingites to come out to thank him enthusiastically,” Hageman said in a statement.

“When I am the Congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always stand for and defend our values and always remember that it was the people of this great state who hired me to represent them. I am grateful for President Trump’s support in my campaign, and I look forward to seeing him in Casper.”

The Wyoming GOP House primary, set to take place on Aug. 16, is a top priority for Trump, who is eager to unseat Cheney.

Cheney, a former member of House leadership, has earned the former president’s ire for repeatedly laying the blame for last year’s Capitol riot at Trump’s feet, voting for his impeachment over the insurrection and serving as the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the attack.

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” Trump said in September, using an acronym for “Republican in name only.”

Cheney has boasted strong fundraising throughout her campaign, hauling in $2.94 million in the first quarter of 2022, and hails from a famous political family with deep ties to Wyoming. However, she is running for reelection in a state Trump won by more than 40 points in 2020.