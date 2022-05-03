Whaley wins Democratic governor primary in Ohio

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was projected to have won Ohio’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday.

NBC and CBS both called the race around 8:49 p.m. ET.

Whaley defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

An Emerson College-NBC4-The Hill poll released in February showed Whaley and Cranley were neck and neck, both garnering 15.7 percent support.

Another 68.6 percent said they were undecided.

Whaley will likely have an uphill climb in November. The Cook Political Report rates Ohio as “likely Republican.”