New York Rep. Antonio Delgado tapped as lieutenant governor

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced Tuesday that Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.) would serve as her new lieutenant governor after Brian Benjamin, who previously held the post, resigned in April.

“I am proud to announce I am appointing Congressman Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as Lieutenant Governor of New York. I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State,” Hochul tweeted.

“We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress,” she added. “With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as Lieutenant Governor, we will both make history – and make a difference.”

Delgado’s ascension to the lieutenant governorship marks the latest culmination in a scandal that broke out last month when Benjamin was arrested on charges related to campaign finance fraud.

Benjamin was specifically charged with one count of federal program bribery, one count of honest services wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit those offenses and two counts of falsification of records. The indictment stemmed from Benjamin’s alleged work to send a $50,000 state-funded grant to an organization in exchange for campaign contributions.

Benjamin had been tapped by Hochul last year to serve as her No. 2 after she replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) after he resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I have accepted Brian Benjamin’s resignation effective immediately. While the legal process plays out, it is clear to both of us that he cannot continue to serve as Lieutenant Governor,” Hochul said in a statement last month. “New Yorkers deserve absolute confidence in their government, and I will continue working every day to deliver for them.”

After the endorsement, Hochul embarked on a search for a replacement, a quest both to fill a top government role and restore a sense of stability in Albany as she runs for a full term in her own right.

Questions had swirled over whether Hochul’s chosen replacement for Benjamin would be able to join her on the ballot this November since the state Democratic Party had already chosen Benjamin as its designated nominee and the filing deadline had already passed.

However, the state party Tuesday morning said in an announcement that it had appointed Delgado as its nominee following a unanimous vote from the Committee to Fill Vacancies to put him on the ballot.

Still, Delgado’s departure from the House to trek to Albany has implications on the congressional landscape.

Delgado had been a top Republican target in a district the GOP believes it can flip. His resignation marks a big boost to Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who is currently set to be the GOP primary frontrunner in the district barring any changes amid a court fight over redistricting. Now, the ultimate Democratic nominee will unlikely have the name recognition and war chest that Delgado boasted.

Republicans pounced on news of Delgado’s career change, noting he’s the 33rd House Democrat to leave the chamber to either retire or run for another office ahead of what is anticipated to be a hard midterm year for congressional Democrats.

“Antonio Delgado was smart and got a jump on the job market before he and the rest of his House Democrat colleagues lose this fall,” said Samantha Bullock, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee.