Trump says JD Vance ‘best suited to win the election,’ warns of Tim Ryan’s campaign bank account

Former President Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) is “best suited to win the election” while warning of Democratic challenger Rep. Tim Ryan’s competitive fundraising.

“Everybody – I get along with all of them. They’re all very good. Everybody’s good, but I think J.D. is best suited to win the election,” Trump said, referring to the other Beckeye State Republican Senate challengers, during an interview with “The Bruce Hooley Show.”

“It’ll probably be Ryan, and Ryan is going to have a lot of money, and I don’t think he’s a great candidate, but I think he’s going to have 50, 60 million dollars to spend and that’s a lot of money,” he added, referring to whom he believed Vance, if he won, would be challenging. “We need somebody that’s going to go out, and … I thought J.D. won the debates pretty easily. And overall, I just think he’s going to be very good.”

Trump’s remarks come as voters head to the polls Tuesday for Ohio’s GOP Senate primary.

Earlier this month, Trump held a rally spotlighting his endorsement of Vance despite calls from other Republicans in the state not to back him.

In the days leading up to the primary, Vance has received support from a handful of high-profile Republican names, who have stumped with him in events across the state, including Charlie Kirk of the conservative Turning Point USA, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Donald Trump Jr.

Meanwhile, Ryan is considered the leading Democratic contender for the Senate seat and has reported impressive fundraising hauls, including a whopping $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, the highest figure at this time in the November midterm cycle to be taken in by a Senate candidate.

The Ohio Democrat has roughly $5.2 million in cash-on-hand, according to the Federal Election Commission.