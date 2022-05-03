Ex-Trump aide Max Miller wins House race in Ohio

Max Miller, a former aide to President Trump, won the GOP primary for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, beating out three other Republicans for the nomination.

The Associated Press called the race for Miller at 9:18 p.m. ET.

Miller’s victory comes after Rep. Bob Gibbs (R-Ohio) announced he was retiring last month as a result of maps approved by Ohio’s redistricting commission. The new maps would have had him facing off against Miller.

Miller’s victory is also widely seen as a testament to Trump’s endorsement in the district.