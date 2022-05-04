Biden congratulates Shontel Brown on primary win in Ohio

President Biden on Wednesday congratulated Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) on her swift victory over progressive challenger Nina Turner, a win that signaled the power of moderates in the Democratic Party.

“Shontel Brown’s primary victory last night was an important step forward toward building a better Ohio and a better America,” Biden wrote in a statement.

Biden endorsed Brown’s reelection bid late last week, touting her credentials as a “strong leader” during her first term in Congress. He expressed excitement over her expected work in the House to advance his domestic agenda.

“She is focused on solutions that will matter most to Middle Class and working families, such as passing legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” the president wrote.

Biden has rarely endorsed candidates running in primary elections. His backing of Brown was seen by progressives and centrists alike as a crucial boost to her campaign.

Brown first won a special election last year to replace Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge to represent the district encompassing the Cleveland area.

In a closely watched rematch, Brown beat Turner handily, giving Democrats one indication of the direction of the party heading into November.