The Trump-endorsed candidates who have won their primaries

The effect of former President Trump’s endorsements was on full display Tuesday as each of the 22 candidates he backed won their primaries in Ohio and Indiana.

Some of the most notable included Trump critic-turned acolyte J.D. Vance, who is running for retiring Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) seat; former Trump aide Max Miller, who won the Republican primary for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District; and incumbent Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.), the brother of Trump’s former vice president.

The results underscore the weight the former president’s endorsements hold within the GOP, though a bigger test looms in November.

Below is a list of Trump-backed candidates who won their respective Republican primaries so far this year:

OHIO (May 3)

Statewide races

Secretary of State Frank LaRose (incumbent)

Attorney General Dave Yost (incumbent)

Treasurer Robert Sprague (incumbent)

Auditor Keith Faber (incumbent)

Senate race

J.D. Vance, running for Sen. Rob Portman’s (R-Ohio) Senate seat: In what was considered the largest test of Trump’s endorsement in a competitive Republican primary thus far, Vance won his primary and is now set to challenge Rep. Tim Ryan (D) for the seat. The win was an example of how the onetime Trump critic could later clench the former president’s endorsement and win the competitive GOP primary.

House races

Rep. Steve Chabot (OH-1, incumbent)

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-2, incumbent)

Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4, incumbent)

Rep. Robert Latta (OH-5, incumbent)

Rep. Bill Johnson (OH-6, incumbent)

Max Miller (OH-7): A former Trump aide, Miller won his GOP primary against three other opponents.

Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-8, incumbent)

Rep. Michael Turner (OH-10, incumbent)

Rep. Troy Balderson (OH-12, incumbent)

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (OH-13): In addition to being endorsed by Trump, the House candidate also received backing from House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y) super PAC in March.

Rep. Mike Carey (OH-15, incumbent)

INDIANA (May 3)

Rep. Jackie Walorski (IND-2, incumbent)

Rep. Jim Banks (IND-3, incumbent)

Rep. Jim Baird (IND-4, incumbent)

Rep. Victoria Spartz (IND-5, incumbent)

Rep. Greg Pence (IND-6, incumbent): Pence, whose brother is former Vice President Mike Pence, won his primary with 78 percent of the vote. Trump’s endorsement came despite the fact that Trump and his former No. 2 have broken with each other over certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Rep. Larry Bucshon (IND-8, incumbent)

TEXAS (March 1)

Statewide races

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, who is running for Texas land commissioner (currently held by George P. Bush, who is running for Texas attorney general)

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar (incumbent)

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller (incumbent)

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (incumbent)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is heading into a runoff with challenger George P. Bush

House races

Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-4; incumbent)

Rep. Lance Gooden (TX-5; incumbent)

Rep. Jake Ellzey (TX-6; incumbent): Trump endorsed Ellzey in February after he beat Trump-endorsed challenger Susan Wright (R-Texas) in a runoff last summer.

Rep. Michael McCaul (TX-10; incumbent): Trump backed McCaul last November, despite the congressman’s moves to certify the 2020 presidential election results and previously saying there “may have been impeachable offenses committed leading up to” the Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11; incumbent)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13; incumbent)

Rep. Randy Weber (TX-14; incumbent)

Monica De La Cruz (TX-15): De La Cruz won with more than 55 percent of the vote. Trump endorsed her in February despite allegations from her estranged husband that she verbally abused her 14-year-old made, which she has denied.

Rep. Jodey Arrington (TX-19; incumbent)

Rep. Troy Nehls (TX-22; incumbent)

Rep. Beth Van Duyne (TX-24; incumbent)

Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25; incumbent)

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX-27; incumbent)

Rep. John Carter (TX-31; incumbent)

Rep. Brain Babin (TX-36; incumbent)

Wesley Hunt (TX-38): Hunt received more than 55 percent of the vote, according to The Texas Tribune. His campaign told The Hill back in March that he would be making checks out to more than a dozen Republican House candidates in an effort to get more GOP members elected in the upcoming midterms.