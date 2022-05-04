Trump predicts ‘tremendous season’ for Republicans he supports: ‘I was 22 and 0’

Former President Trump was bullish on his midterm endorsements after all 22 of his chosen candidates in Ohio and Indiana won their respective Republican primaries on Tuesday.

“It was a great evening for the Republican Party, and we love all of our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0,” the former president told Fox News in an interview published on Wednesday.

“I think we’re going to have a tremendous season. I think we’re going to win a lot of races with great candidates who are going to go on to big numbers in the fall,” he added.

At the center of Trump’s successful endorsements on Tuesday was “Hillbilly Elegy” author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance, who won the Ohio Senate Republican primary just weeks after receiving Trump’s blessing.

Polls had the Trump critic-turned-acolyte trailing in highly competitive race, with his challengers trying to highlight his previous criticism of the former president.

“I think J.D. showed tremendous strength,” Trump told Fox. “It was a great victory for everyone, but I am most happy for the Republican Party because we have great candidates. I think all of them will be winning in the fall.”

In a separate interview with CBN News, published on Wednesday, Trump said his record was “unparalleled.”

“My endorsements, it’s totally unparalleled. Nobody’s ever had a record like this. I’m almost unblemished,” he told the Chrisian news outlet.

Trump told Fox that he thought the Georgia primaries later this month would be “interesting,” noting he had a number of endorsed candidates there, including former Sen. David Purdue (R), who he has backed against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

He also predicted that celebrity cardiothoracic surgeon Mehmet Oz was going to do well in the Pennsylvania GOP primary, where he is facing former hedge fund executive David McCormick, who has hired a number of former Trump staffers on his campaign.