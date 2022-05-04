trending:

Campaign

Oz to speak at Trump rally in Pennsylvania

by Lexi Lonas - 05/04/22 5:46 PM ET
Mehmet Oz takes part in a forum
Associated Press/Matt Rourke
Mehmet Oz takes part in a forum for Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania Leadership Conference in Camp Hill, Pa., on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz will speak at former President Trump’s rally in the state on Friday, Trump announced Wednesday.

Pennsylvania GOP Reps. John Joyce and Mike Kelly, Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) and conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza will also speak.

Trump endorsed Oz last month and announced the rally for him last week.

Oz and his main primary opponent, former hedge fund manager David McCormick, have been neck-and-neck in the polls. The celebrity surgeon has touted Trump’s support, using it to try to win over GOP voters who may be skeptical of his past stances on abortion and gun rights.

Oz is one of Trump’s highest-profile endorsements. The former president bragged on Wednesday about all his endorsed candidates in Ohio and Indiana winning their primaries the previous day, including Senate nominee J.D. Vance, who trailed in the polls until Trump’s endorsement. 

“It was a great evening for the Republican Party, and we love all of our candidates from Indiana, from Ohio, I went 22 and 0,” Trump said.

