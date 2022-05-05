Trump holds second rally in a week for embattled Nebraska gubernatorial candidate

Former President Trump held his second rally in a week for Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster (R), who is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations just days before the May 10 primary.

“Charles will never bend to the RINOs [Republican In Name Only], or the corrupt media, and the media is totally corrupt … exception of a few, or the radical left, and we have a country full of radical left,” Trump said in brief remarks.

“The fake news and the Washington establishment are doing everything they can to try and stop Charles. He’s not the person they want because he’s not going to bend to them, including — they’re putting out false and malicious claims,” he continued. “And you’ve been seeing that and I’ve gone over it all — it’s nonsense. Charles is a fine man who I’ve known so long, and he’s innocent of those despicable charges.”

Herbster is facing accusations of sexual misconduct from eight women, including from state Sen. Julie Slama (R) and Elizabeth Todsen, who previously worked for state Sen. Dave Murman (R).

Slama has accused the Nebraska gubernatorial candidate of reaching up her skirt and touching her inappropriately in 2019, and Todsen has alleged that Herbster groped her during a political event.

Herbster has denied the accusations. After Todsen became the second woman to publicly accuse the candidate of misconduct, his campaign alleged that it was a part of a “disgusting smear attack on him.”

The embattled businessman is among nine Republicans vying for a chance to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts (R), who is term-limited.

Trump in his telerally on Thursday touted Herbster, who previously advised his 2016 presidential campaign on agricultural policy, as a loyalist of the former president.

“He’s been with me right from the beginning, and he’s been with all of us, frankly, he loves the people, he loves that state and he loves our country,” Trump said.

Trump has reasserted his influence in the party recently, backing a series of candidates running in primaries across the country. Earlier this week, nearly two dozen candidates Trump endorsed in Ohio and Indiana won their GOP primaries, including J.D. Vance, who is running for Ohio’s Senate seat.