Stefanik PAC endorses Palin

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik’s (N.Y.) Elevate PAC on Monday announced it is endorsing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) in her bid for Congress.

Stefanik, who shot to GOP leadership last year following the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), also endorsed three other candidates vying for a perch in Congress: Catalina Lauf in Illinois, Jennifer-Ruth Green in Indiana and Carolina Serrano in Nevada.

Stefanik in a statement said the four candidates are “Rising Star GOP women to Congress.”

“These women are all American First champions who bring something new and necessary to the table,” the conference chair said.

“We have a record-breaking nearly 300 GOP women running this cycle, and that is not an accident– these women are stepping up, and they’re fired up like never before because they know that the future of our country is on the line,” she added.

Palin, who was the vice presidential candidate on the GOP ticket in 2008, announced last month that she is running for the House to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska.). She quickly secured an endorsement from former President Trump, who said she is “tough and smart and will never back down.”

“Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big,” Trump said, looking back at Palin’s endorsement of his presidential bid. “Now, it’s my turn!”

Palin is running in a crowded field of candidates vying to replace Young in Congress. He had represented Alaska for nearly 50 years before his death in March.

Palin joined then-Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on the Republican ticket for president in 2008, but the duo ultimately lost to President Obama and then-Vice President Biden. She has not served in public office since 2009 when she resigned from the governorship in Alaska.

With Monday’s new endorsements, Stefanik’s E-PAC has officially thrown its support behind 22 women running in the upcoming election cycle, according to a statement from the group. The congresswoman said the E-PAC has raised and donated upward of $700,000 to Republican female candidates thus far.