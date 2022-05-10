Ryan hits Vance over Ukraine comments in new campaign video

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) rolled out a video on Tuesday hitting his Republican opponent in the Ohio Senate race, J.D. Vance, for past comments on the war in Ukraine.

The 30-second spot, which was first viewed by The Hill, highlights comments from Vance earlier this year in which he said, “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

The video goes on to show footage of Ukrainians amid the destruction caused by the Russian invasion and touts Vance’s ties to a social media company used by the Kremlin.

“Venture capitalist J.D. Vance’s biggest deal? Social media platform Rumble,” the video reads. “Russia state media uses Rumble for propaganda.”

The attack video comes exactly one week after Ryan and Vance clinched their party’s nominations in the primary. Vance’s GOP primary opponents used his comments on Ukraine, originally made in February, to attack him throughout the course of the primary campaign.

The issue hits close to home in Ohio, particularly in the northeastern portion of the state, which is home to one of the largest concentrations of Ukrainian Americans in the country.

In March, the Democratic super PAC American Bridge launched a partially Ukrainian-language ad campaign hitting Republican figures, including Vance and former Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel, for past comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Vance issued a statement in February after his initial remarks about Ukraine calling Russia’s invasion an “unquestionable tragedy” and noted the “innocent people caught in the crossfire.”

“It’s also a stark reminder of our own failed leadership,” Vance said. “For decades, elites pursued a policy of isolating Russia, which has only had the effect of driving Putin directly into the arms of the Chinese Communists. We wouldn’t be watching the tragedy we’re witnessing today if Russia didn’t have Beijing’s backing.”

Vance, along with the rest of the former GOP Senate primary field, said at a primary debate in March that military aid should be provided to Ukraine but should not include a no-fly zone over the country.

As for Rumble, Vance joined other major conservative venture capitalists in investing in the video platform. The Russian government announced it would move to Rumble after other tech companies limited Russian state television on their own platforms.

Vance’s campaign addressed his ties to Rumble in a statement to ABC News in March.

“Rumble has consistently supported free speech on its platform — even speech it may find offensive,” Vance’s spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk told the outlet.