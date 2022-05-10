Staffers at House Democrats’ campaign arm form union

Staffers at House Democrats’ campaign arm announced Tuesday that they had formed a union, becoming the largest bargaining unit within the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said in a press release that it had voluntarily recognized the union of more than 200 staffers, which will be part of the Iowa-based Teamsters Local 238.

“With this critical step completed, the DCCC Staff Union looks forward to continuing our work with DCCC leadership and Teamsters Local 238 to ensure an expeditious bargaining process. We are eager to meet at the bargaining table, roll up our sleeves, and secure a contract to guarantee the DCCC is the best place to work in Democratic politics for all current and future staff,” Jacob Haythorn, a representative for the union, said in a statement.

DCCC Executive Director Tim Persico added in a statement that the union serves as “recognition” of “our shared commitment to live the values we fight for — both at the ballot box and within our places of work.”

“DCCC’s workforce is among the most talented, inspiring, and diverse teams in Democratic politics. Now, DCCC Staff Union and DCCC will begin their work to ensure the committee remains an awesome place to work today and into the future,” he said.

The Democratic Party has increasingly sought to cast itself as union-friendly after seeing an exodus of white voters without a college degree defect to former President Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

The Democratic National Committee and several 2020 presidential campaigns also saw workers unionize.

Unions have historically served workers in labor-intensive industries like mining, though organizing efforts have recently increased at other workplaces, including at tech companies and various news outlets, as well as a budding effort among some congressional staffers.