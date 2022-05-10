Oz, McCormick, Barnette neck and neck in Pennsylvania Senate primary: poll

Pennsylvania Senate candidates Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette and David McCormick are neck and neck in a close race for the state’s GOP primary, according to a Fox News poll.

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 22 percent of respondents said they prefer Oz, who was recently endorsed by former President Trump, over McCormick, a businessman, who received 20 percent of respondents’ support. Barnette, a political commentator, received 19 percent of support from the poll.

In March, McCormick led the pack with 24 percent of support from respondents, while Oz earned 15 percent and Barnette earned 9 percent.

Forty-five percent of respondents said they have a favorable opinion of Oz as a Senate candidate, while 46 percent of respondents think otherwise, according to the poll.

Forty-nine percent of those surveyed said they have a favorable opinion of McCormick, while 41 percent of respondents have a favorable opinion of Barnette.

When asked about Trump’s recent endorsement of the celebrity doctor, 37 percent of respondents said they are more supportive of Oz due to Trump endorsing him, while 22 percent of those surveyed said they are less supportive of Oz after Trump’s endorsement, the poll said.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said choosing a candidate that can win the election in November is most important to them, while 35 percent of those surveyed said they care more about their preferred candidate being from Pennsylvania, and 27 percent of respondents said their candidate has to be a supporter of Trump.

The Fox News poll was conducted from May 3 to May 7 with a total of 1,001 respondents. The margin of sampling error for the poll was 3 percentage points.