GOP state campaign arm hits Dems on inflation as part of six-figure ad buy

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) rolled out a new ad hitting President Biden and state Democrats on inflation as part of a six-figure ad buy targeting voters in blue states ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The 30-second spot notes how the prices of goods like food and energy have risen since Biden has taken office.

“Inflation is Biden’s secret tax hike, and Democrats in your statehouse are playing along,” the ad says. “Stop the Biden tax. Elect state Republicans.“

The ad, which was first seen by The Hill, is part of a six-figure ad buy launched last month.

The ads are running in Democratic-leaning states including Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, and Washington.

The RSLC has recently worked to tie state Democrats to President Biden, in particular, his administration’s handling of inflation. Last month, the group advertised Biden-themed gas canisters as a way to hit the president over rising prices at the pump.

“Record inflation is no laughing matter for the state Democrats continuing to stand by Biden, as Americans know that stopping the Biden Tax means voting them out of office and replacing them with state Republicans who can counteract the president’s disastrous agenda,” said RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo.

The effort comes as Biden and Democrats seek to hit Republicans over inflation as means to flip the script ahead of the midterms.

In an address on Tuesday, Biden vowed to tackle the issue of inflation, while accusing Republicans of doing little to address the problem.

“Republicans have offered plenty of blame, but not a single solution to actually bring down the energy prices,” Biden said. “They have no plan to bring down energy prices today, no plan to get us to a cleaner energy independent future tomorrow.”