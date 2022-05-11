Scott targets Biden in new ad after criticism

Just one day after President Biden said that Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) “has a problem,” the Republican senator is launching a new ad hitting back at the president.

“One thing for sure, Rick Scott’s Rescue America plan has gotten under Joe Biden’s skin” a narrator in the 30-second ad can be heard saying, before later playing clips of Biden and White House press secretary Jen Psaki mentioning Scott.

“How do you destroy America’s economy? Look around. Joe Biden and the woke Democrats are doing it. I’m Rick Scott. I’ve got a plan to rescue our country. Washington hates it. That’s how you know it’s good. Read the plan at rescueamerica.com,” the ad finishes with Scott saying.

The ad, which was first reported by Politico Playbook, is set to air on Friday, and the ad-buy is worth six figures, according to the news outlet. The ad is set to air across the country.

The development comes as Biden and Scott, the chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, have fielded criticisms toward each other, stemming from the Florida Republican’s 11-point GOP agenda, which would include requiring nearly all Americans to pay taxes.

Scott called Biden “incapacitated and incoherent” after the president criticized Scott’s tax plan and saying the senator was from Wisconsin, not Florida.

“I think the man has a problem,” Biden said Tuesday when asked about Scott’s remarks.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Scott’s campaign for comment.