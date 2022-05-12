trending:

Campaign

Poll finds abortion spiking in importance as midterm issue

by Lexi Lonas - 05/12/22 2:26 PM ET
Protesters are seen outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 after the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year.

A new Monmouth University poll released Thursday shows abortion has spiked in importance as a midterm issue in 2022 compared to 2018.

In the poll, 25 percent of respondents rated abortion as a top issue in Congress, putting it in second place only behind the economy. 

In 2018, only 9 percent believed abortion was a major concern for Congress and was one of the least important issues among voters. 

The shift is found mostly among Democrats, according to the poll, with 48 percent saying it is important for a candidate to line up with their views on abortion compared to 31 percent in 2018. 

Independents also saw a slight raise in the importance of abortion, while Republicans declined in seeing abortion as a major concern when voting for a candidate. 

Politico published a Supreme Court draft decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade, which has put abortion squarely at the center of the nation’s political discourse. A final decision is expected this summer.

The poll was conducted between May 5 and May 9 among 807 U.S. adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

