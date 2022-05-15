Fetterman suffers stroke days ahead of Pennsylvania Senate primary

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Sunday said he had suffered a stroke late last week but was on the way to “a full recovery.”

“On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out,” Fetterman said in a statement released from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

“I hadn’t been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long,” he explained.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery,” Fetterman added.

Fetterman also said that his campaign “isn’t slowing down one bit” ahead of the primary election on Tuesday and general election in November.

A poll from last week showed Fetterman had majority support in the Democratic Senate primary. While he had 53 percent support, his opponent, Rep. Conor Lamb (D), had just 14 percent.

In the first quarter of 2022, Fetterman’s campaign raised $3.1 million with over 106,000 donations from 58,000 unique donors.