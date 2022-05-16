trending:

Campaign

Nadler, Maloney set to square off in redrawn New York House district

by Julia Manchester - 05/16/22 3:15 PM ET

Two influential Democratic House committee chairs are set to square off against each other in New York’s redrawn 12th Congressional District under a map released Monday.

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, who chair the Judiciary and Oversight and Reform committees, respectively, on Monday both said they would run for the seat.

The development follows the release of a new map from a court-appointed special master. The map must first be approved by the New York Court of appeals.

Nadler said in a statement that he believes the new lines “violate the NYS constitutional requirements of keeping communities of interest together and keeping the cores of existing districts largely intact.”

However, he added that he looks forward to running in and representing the newly drawn congressional district.

Meanwhile, Maloney noted her “deep ties” to the district in a separate statement.

“A majority of the communities in the newly redrawn NY-12 are ones I have represented for years and to which I have deep ties,” Maloney said.

Developing.

