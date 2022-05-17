trending:

Campaign

Bo Hines wins GOP nomination for North Carolina House seat

by Max Greenwood - 05/17/22 11:36 PM ET
Associated Press/Chris Seward
Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives Bo Hines, of North Carolina, waves to the crowd before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C.

Former college football player Bo Hines is projected to win the Republican nomination to represent North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, beating out a crowded field of rivals with the help of former President Trump’s endorsement.

The Associated Press called the race for Hines at 11:32 p.m.

Hines, a 26-year-old former wide receiver at North Carolina State University, faced criticism in the race for his questionable ties to the district; he filed to run in two other districts before settling on a bid in the 13th.

His main opponent in the primary, attorney Kelly Daughtry, attacked Hines repeatedly as a carpetbagger while spending heavily to highlight her conservative credentials.

But Hines benefited from his name recognition and the support of Trump and the conservative Club for Growth, which spent more than $2 million to boost him in the primary. 

That backing ultimately paid off for Hines on Tuesday when he defeated seven Republican candidates to clinch the nomination outright, saving him from a potential July primary runoff. 

North Carolina’s open 13th District is considered competitive for both parties this year, with the Cook Political report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, putting the race in the toss-up column. 

