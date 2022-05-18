trending:

Campaign

Little fends of Trump-backed primary challenge in Idaho governor primary

by Julia Manchester - 05/18/22 12:23 AM ET
Idaho’s incumbent Gov. Brad Little (R) successfully fended off several Republican challengers on Tuesday, one of whom was backed by former President Trump, and is projected to have secured Idaho’s GOP gubernatorial nomination.

ABC News and CNN both called the race not long after 12 a.m. ET.

Little’s victory is seen as a defeat for Trump, who had thrown his support behind Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R). Trump saw one of his other endorsed gubernatorial candidates lose a primary last week, when businessman Charles Herbster lost to James Pillen in Nebraska.

While McGeachin was seen as his most formidable opponent, Little was facing a total of seven primary challengers.

Little is one of two sitting GOP governors who Trump has gone against this primary season. Trump backed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in his primary challenge against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Little and McGeachin have clashed in the past, particularly on coronavirus policies. Last year, McGeachin banned mask and vaccine mandates on two separate occasions when Little was out of state.

