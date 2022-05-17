trending:

Campaign

Kotek wins Democratic governor’s primary in Oregon

by Julia Manchester - 05/17/22 11:33 PM ET
Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D) is projected to win the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, defeating fourteen other candidates for the party’s nomination.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Kotek was seen as the frontrunner in the intraparty gubernatorial battle, but state Treasurer Tobias Read appeared to be in striking distance of winning the nomination in the runup to the primary.

According to a poll that was conducted on behalf of Read’s campaign last month, Kotek held a five-point lead over Read, 25 percent to 20 percent.

Kotek’s primary victory is likely to result in a general election win in November, given Oregon has not had a GOP governor in over 30 years.

