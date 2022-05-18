Former NYC Mayor De Blasio eyeing US House run

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) has said that he is eyeing a possible run for a U.S. House seat.

In a tweet on Wednesday, De Blasio announced the creation of an exploratory committee in the state’s 10th Congressional District.

“Our neighborhoods need help as we recover from Covid. Our nation needs help as democracy is threatened and working people struggle,” De Blasio said in his tweet. “I am ready to serve to continue the fight against inequality. Today I am forming an Exploratory Committee for the new #NY10.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) now represents the 10th district, but redistricting has moved his address to a different House district. He announced this week that he would challenge Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) to serve New York’s 12th Congressional District — a battle that would pit two veteran New York House Democrats against one another.

De Blasio, whose tenure as NYC mayor ended in January, announced earlier this year that he has no plans to launch a gubernatorial campaign in New York, saying that he intends to keep being involved in politics.

The former mayor was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 cycle, though his bid never really took off and he eventually dropped out of the race after a series of debates.