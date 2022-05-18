Kemp holding large lead over Perdue in Georgia governor race: Fox News poll

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is 32 points ahead of former Sen. David Perdue in the state’s GOP gubernatorial primary, according to a new Fox News poll out Wednesday.

Kemp was holding 60 percent of Georgia Republican primary voters’ support, compared to 28 percent for Perdue and 8 percent for other candidates in the primary. Three percent of voters remain undecided, the poll showed.

While former President Trump has endorsed Perdue, 24 percent of participants in the poll said the endorsement made them less supportive of Perdue. Thirty-seven percent, however, said Trump’s support made them support Perdue more. Another 36 percent said the endorsement had no effect on them.

Former Vice President Mike Pence threw his support behind Kemp. Pence is expected to attend a rally for Kemp on May 23, one day before the primary on May 24.

The Fox News poll was conducted between May 12 and May 16, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points. It includes a sampling of 1,004 Georgia Republican primary voters.

Georgia’s gubernatorial race has been a central battleground for Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen, with the former president targeting Kemp, a onetime ally who rebuffed his efforts to overturn his election loss in the state.

Just last week, Trump warned that a vote for Kemp would further erode Georgia’s “election integrity.”