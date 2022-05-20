trending:

Campaign

Palin to stump for Perdue in Georgia

by Lexi Lonas - 05/20/22 12:12 PM ET
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and former Sen. David Perdue (Ga.)
The divisive tone of the Republican gubernatorial primary between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former Sen. David Perdue (Ga.) has only intensified in recent weeks.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R) will join ex-Sen. David Perdue for a rally in Georgia on Friday as Perdue seeks to defeat Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary next week.

“Proud to have @SarahPalinUSA’s endorsement and looking forward to having her join us in Savannah on Friday!” Perdue wrote on Twitter. 

Perdue, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, is well behind in the polls against Kemp. 

A Fox News poll on Wednesday had Kemp at 60 percent support and Perdue at just 28 percent. 

Whoever wins the primary on Tuesday will face off against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. 

Palin’s trip to Georgia brings the star power of the 2008 GOP vice presidential nominee to the state.

“I believe David is the only candidate who can win the fight against Abrams, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse him,” Palin said. “David is an America First fighter with a proven record of results, and he will be an outstanding Governor of Georgia.”

Palin’s endorsement comes as she is running her own campaign to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska). Trump endorsed Palin soon after she announced her run for Congress, calling her “tough and smart and will never back down.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence is among the Republicans lending help to Kemp. Pence will be attending an event to support Kemp on May 23, one day before primary voting begins. 

