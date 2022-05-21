New congressional map in New York approved by judge

A New York Supreme Court Justice late Friday approved a new congressional map in the Empire State, setting into motion some potential member-on-member primaries for Democrats.

Among some of the changes made in the latest New York congressional map included placing the communities of Crown Heights and Bedford-Stuyvesant fully in the 9th and 8th Congressional Districts respectively, instead of splitting them up.

In the 11th Congressional District, Staten Island was united with the areas of Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, New Utrecht and Bay Ridge.

Within the 10th Congressional District, Sunset Park in Brooklyn and Manhattan’s Chinatown were included together, according to The New York Times.

Following news of the approved maps, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) confirmed on Twitter he would be running in the 12th Congressional District.

“This new district belongs to no individual candidate, but instead to the voters who call it home. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue steadfastly serving the West Side and eager to introduce myself – and my record of principled leadership – more fully, to neighboring communities of the East Side,” Nadler tweeted.

Meanwhile Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who currently represents the 17th Congressional District, said he would be running in the 10th Congressional District.

“The final maps released today are the result of partisan politics–drawn by an out-of-state, Republican court appointee who has shown utter disregard for cultural, social, and economic communities of interest. It is designed to reduce the number of NY Democrats in Congress,” he tweeted.

“I have decided to run for another term in Congress in #NY10. This is the birthplace of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. Since long before the Stonewall Uprising, queer people of color have sought refuge within its borders,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Friday he would be running in the 10th Congressional District.

The unveiling of the map earlier this week startled Democrats as the map introduced member-on-member primaries, including between Nadler and Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) for the 12th Congressional District.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), said he would be running in the 17th Congressional District instead of the 18th Congressional District, which he currently represents and would have set up an awkward member-on-member primary between him and Jones.