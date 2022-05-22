Ted Cruz to campaign for Mo Brooks in Alabama on Monday

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is heading to Alabama on Monday to campaign for Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) in his bid for a Senate seat.

Cruz and Brooks are planning to hold a town hall event where they are expected to take questions from the audience, Brooks’ campaign said.

Alabama’s primary election is on Tuesday where candidates are running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Shelby. Brooks is running against former political aide Katie Boyd Britt and former combat pilot Mike Durant.

Cruz campaigning for Brooks is a rare break by the Texas Republican against former President Trump, who pulled his endorsement of Brooks for suggesting that Republicans move on from talking about unproven claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

On Sunday, Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she expects that the race for the Alabama Senate seat is likely headed for a potential runoff.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a final say on this Alabama race,” McDaniel told “Fox News Sunday” moderator Martha MacCallum. “I don’t think any of the three candidates are going to get over 50 percent so we’re going to go to a runoff, and then we’ll figure out who the nominee is.”