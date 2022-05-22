44 percent of GOP lawmakers in key swing states upheld 2020 election lie

Almost half of Republican lawmakers in battleground states attempted to discredit or overturn the 2020 election results, pressing forward with former President Trump’s false narrative that the election was stolen from him.

At least 357 active Republican lawmakers, or 44 percent, made a concerted effort to discredit the election results in 2020, according to an analysis out Sunday from The New York Times.

Those legislators came from key states like Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas and Florida.

The Times also found that 23 percent of GOP lawmakers attempted to delay the vote count or overturn the results via lawsuits or letters to Congress or then-Vice President Mike Pence, and 11 percent supported sending an alternate slate of electors who would be willing to overturn voters’ selections in some states.

Legal experts have said that a “decertification” of the 2020 election did not have any basis in U.S. election law, but 7 percent of GOP legislators still supported that theory.

Almost a quarter vouched for an “audit” of the results, but the Times noted that such a review did not follow the typical standards required of auditing.

Instead, the Republican state Senate in Phoenix, for example, hired a firm with connections to election conspiracy theories to carry out the “audit,” which ultimately found Biden won the election in Arizona, the newspaper reported.

However, that audit also contained more than 70 false, misleading or inaccurate claims, local election officials said.

“The in-depth analysis and review of the reports and presentations issued by the Senate’s contractors found that nearly every finding included faulty analysis, inaccurate claims, misleading conclusions, and a lack of understanding of federal and state election laws,” those officials said, adding that “the Senate’s election review and its contractors fell far short of those standards and instead promoted disinformation and distrust.”

Though Trump launched several legal efforts across key swing states in an attempt to overturn his loss to President Biden, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.