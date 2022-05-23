Biden approval rating hits new low: poll

President Biden’s approval hit a new low on Monday, according to a NEWSNATION/DECISION DESK HQ poll.

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters said they disapproved of how Biden has handled the presidency, with 40 percent saying they “strongly disapprove” and 17 percent saying they “somewhat disapprove.”

Meanwhile, nearly 43 percent of voters said they approved of how Biden is handling his job. Roughly sixteen percent said they “strongly approve,” while around 26 percent said they “somewhat approve.”

However, Biden is not the only political leader facing poor marks among voters. Roughly 48 percent of voters said they did not have “very much” trust in Congress, while roughly 20 percent said they have no trust in the institution at all. Only 22 percent said they had a “fair amount” of trust in Congress, while another 7 percent said they had “a great deal” of trust.

Biden’s latest disapproval rating marks a major increase from his disapproval rating last month, which sat at 53 percent.

On top of that, several other recent polls have shown bleak numbers for the president. A CBS News poll released on Sunday showed the president’s approval at 43 percent, while his disapproval rating came in at 57 percent.

The latest polling spells trouble for Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections. The same News Nation/Decision Desk HQ survey showed Republicans narrowly leading Democrats on the generic ballot, 43 percent to 41 percent.

Republicans have employed a strategy of relentlessly attacking Biden and Democrats on issues like inflation and crime, which the News Nation/Decision Desk HQ poll found to be the top issues for Americans. Out of inflation, unemployment, crime, and COVID-19, roughly 64 percent of Americans said inflation was the “bigger problem facing the United States today.” Around 14 percent said the same about crime and the coronavirus pandemic, respectively. Another six percent said the same about unemployment.

The News Nation/Decision Desk HQ poll was conducted from May 18-19, 2022 among 1,009 nationwide registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.