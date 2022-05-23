trending:

Campaign

Sen. Tim Scott to attend Iowa GOP reception in June

by Julia Manchester - 05/23/22 1:15 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) addresses reporter during a press conference on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 to discuss inflation during President Biden’s administration.
Greg Nash

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) will attend the Iowa GOP Cedar Rapids Reception with Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) next month, fueling speculation that he is considering a 2024 presidential bid.

The state’s Republican Party made the announcement on Monday, noting that Scott and Ernst would take part in “an interview-style discussion” with Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

The reception is slated to take place on June 9. The Des Moines Register reported on news of Scott’s attendance last week.

“Senator Tim Scott is a man of integrity and has a story every American should hear,” Kaufmann said in a statement to the publication last week. “At this pivotal moment for our country, it’s never been more important for Iowans to hear from Senator Scott and I am honored to have him join us in Cedar Rapids.”

Scott is running for reelection in his home state of South Carolina, which he has insisted he is solely focused on. But he has also said that the 2022 contest will be his last Senate race.

The South Carolina senator has consistently been floated as a potential 2024 presidential contender along with the likes of former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R ) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

