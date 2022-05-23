RNC raises $14.2M in April, to DNC’s $13M

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raked in $14.2 million last month, outraising the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for April.

According to Federal Election Commission files, the RNC spent $15.5 million during the period and began the month of May with $43.7 million in the bank.

Meanwhile, the DNC raised $13 million in April and spent $12.8 million. The DNC started off May with $65.6 million in cash on hand.

A DNC spokesperson told the National Journal that the DNC set a new record in terms of grassroots fundraising, with the average April donation coming to $26.

Recent FEC filings had other bright spots with Democrats in other committees. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) both outraised their GOP counterparts in April. The DSCC raised $8.2 million during the month, while the National Republican Senatorial Committee brought in $8.1 million. On the House side, DCCC raked in $11.9 million, while the National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee raised $7 million during the period.

Democrats, particularly in the House, are facing fierce headwinds going into the midterms. As the party in power, Democrats are struggling with a slew of crises including inflation and the baby formula shortage. On top of that, the sitting president’s party typically loses seats in Congress during an administration’s first term.

A News Nation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Monday found Republicans narrowly leading Democrats on the generic ballot, 43 percent to 41 percent.