Greene easily wins Georgia GOP primary

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was projected to win the Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, fending off five GOP challengers.

ABC News, CNN and NBC News both called the race before 9 p.m. ET.

The victory, which was largely expected, is seen as a win for the most Trump-aligned faction of the GOP. Former President Trump endorsed Greene last month.

Last week, one of Greene’s allies in congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), was ousted from his district in his own GOP primary after Republicans rallied to support one of his primary challengers, state Sen. Chuck Edwards (R).

Greene is seen as one of the most controversial figures in the GOP, most recently making headlines for her defense of Jan. 6 rioters who have been jailed. Last month, Greene’s critics launched an effort to remove her from the ballot in Georgia, accusing her of helping to facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which they say violates a provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.

However, earlier this month, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ruled that Greene would remain on the GOP primary ballot.