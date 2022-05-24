trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Ivey wins Alabama governor GOP primary

by Tal Axelrod - 05/24/22 11:43 PM ET
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey visits for homecoming festivities during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Alabama and Arkansas, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Oct. 26, 2019.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) was projected to win her state’s gubernatorial GOP primary Tuesday, fending off a handful of far-right challengers. 

NBC and CBS News both called the race after 11 p.m. ET.

Ivey defeated Lynda Blanchard, the former ambassador to Slovenia under former President Trump, and Tim James, the son of former Gov. Fob James (R), among others. 

Ivey’s challengers attacked her from the right throughout the primary, slamming her over early business closures at the start of the coronavirus pandemic and once claiming that it was “time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks” for the ongoing pandemic. 

The governor has fought back against the criticism by lurching to the right, advocating for stringent abortion restrictions and protection for Confederate monuments, taking a hardline on immigration, including in an ad saying “we’re all going to have to learn Spanish,” and falsely saying in another ad that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. 

Ivey first entered the governorship in 2017, when former Gov. Robert Bentley (R) resigned, elevating her from the lieutenant governorship. She was later elected to a full term in 2018 and is the heavy favorite to win reelection this year in deep-red Alabama. 

Tags Kay Ivey Lynda Blanchard Robert Bentley Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Kemp defeats Perdue in Georgia, a ...
  2. Manchin calls for ...
  3. Horror turns to fury over Texas ...
  4. Appeals court clears way for bid to ...
  5. Ethics law offers possible path for ...
  6. 19 children, 2 adults dead in Texas ...
  7. Judge rejects Duggar filing for new ...
  8. Obama points finger at GOP, gun lobby ...
  9. NATO chief says Putin ‘made a big ...
  10. Biden: ‘When in God’s name are we ...
  11. Pelosi: Why doesn’t Catholic Church ...
  12. Press: Is Merrick Garland working for ...
  13. Appeals court temporarily blocks Jan. ...
  14. ISIS plot to assassinate George ...
  15. Your pharmacist might be permanently ...
  16. Murphy delivers emotional speech on ...
  17. How the Sussmann trial revealed ...
  18. Greene’s popularity faces test in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video