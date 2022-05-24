Boozman wins Arkansas GOP Senate primary

Sen. John Boozman was projected to win the Arkansas GOP Senate primary Tuesday, fending off right-wing challengers who tried to unseat the mild-mannered senator.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:03 p.m. ET.

Boozman’s main opponent in the race was former NFL player Jake Bequette, who ran in former President Trump’s mold and was largely financed by GOP mega-donor Robert Uihlein. Conservative activist Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis were also running in the primary.

The challenges came despite Boozman’s sterling conservative credentials and support from people such as Trump himself and Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Boozman’s critics mainly focused on the senator’s vote to affirm the 2020 election results and comment that Trump bore “some responsibility” for last year’s riot on Capitol Hill.