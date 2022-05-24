Live coverage: Polls close in Georgia on busy primary day

Voters in Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas and Texas are going to the polls today to choose the Democratic and Republican nominees in key Senate, House and gubernatorial races.

In Georgia, two candidates backed by President Trump are trying to unseat Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). Both parties will also settle on their nominees for a Senate race that could determine the fate of Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the upper chamber.

In Texas, progressive attorney Jessica Cisneros is in a runoff against nine-term Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), one of the most high-profile Democratic match-ups in this year’s midterm cycle.

Alabama and Arkansas both have hotly contested GOP Senate primaries, and in Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is looking to clinch the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Follow The Hill’s live coverage below:

Candidates in Texas runoff react to school shooting

7:15 p.m.

Candidates running in Texas’ 28th Congressional District runoffs reacted to the news of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday afternoon.

Republican Cassy Garcia cancelled all of her campaign events for the evening and offered her condolences to the shooting’s victims in a tweet.

“My heart breaks right now for the people of Uvalde. We all mourn the loss of so many innocent lives including young children & the families who are having to endure tremendous pain & loss,” she wrote.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) called for unity in the wake of the shooting, while progressive Jessica Cisneros also offered her condolences in a tweet.

“How many more mass shootings do children have to experience before we say enough?” Cisneros said.

Uvalde is a part of the state’s 23rd Congressional District.

— Julia Manchester

Polls close in Georgia

7 p.m.

Polls just closed in Georgia as it hosts a slew of marquee primary contests.

Voters are casting ballots to pick nominees in the state’s Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races, among others, and the results could offer key insights into both parties.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is facing only nominal opposition in the Democratic Senate primary, while former football star Herschel Walker is virtually guaranteed to win the GOP nomination.

In the gubernatorial race, activist Stacey Abrams is expected to coast to the Democratic nomination. Polling also shows Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in good position to fend off a primary challenge from former Sen. David Perdue (R), though Perdue still could force a runoff if Kemp gets below 50 percent of the vote.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) is also facing a stiff challenge from Rep. Jody Hice (R). Raffensperger earned former President Trump’s ire for not overturning his 2020 loss in Georgia, while Hice has won Trump’s endorsement and has said the last presidential race was fraudulent.

— Tal Axelrod