Texas AG Paxton wins GOP runoff

Incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is projected to win Tuesday’s GOP primary runoff, fending off a challenge from Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

NBC News and ABC News both called the race shortly after 9 p.m. ET.

The race between Paxton and Bush went to a runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote in March to earn the nomination.

Paxton faced backlash throughout the primary over a number of legal and ethical issues, including an indictment in state court alleging securities fraud and accusations of bribery and abuse of office.

However, his incumbent status coupled with an endorsement from former President Trump appeared to help him clinch the nomination.

Paxton’s victory can also be seen as a victory for Trump’s own brand as he tests the political waters ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.