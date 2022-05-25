trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Republican governors target Abrams on pandemic restrictions, taxes

by Zach Schonfeld - 05/25/22 11:08 AM ET
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp holds his fingers out denoting four more years in front of supporters during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp easily turned back a GOP primary challenge Tuesday from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was backed by former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) rolled out its first ad in the Georgia gubernatorial general election on Wednesday, attacking Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams on pandemic restrictions and taxes one day after the state’s primaries.

“Stacey believes she can spend your money better than you,” the ad says. “That’s why she’s supported higher gas taxes, a new sales tax, supports higher property taxes.”

Abrams and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) were projected to win their parties’ nominations on Tuesday evening, setting up a rematch from 2018, when Kemp narrowly won his first term in the governor’s mansion.

Kemp easily fended off a primary challenge by former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who was endorsed by former President Trump.

The 30-second spot is set to begin airing Wednesday in Atlanta with a six-figure ad buy, according to the RGA. The RGA had supported Kemp in his primary, marking the first time the group financed a TV ad to support an incumbent facing a Republican challenger.

“We certainly wouldn’t have been one of the first to reopen,” Abrams can be heard saying in the newly released ad.

“Small businesses and schools closed. Strict mandates on everyone but herself,” the ad continues as a photo appears of a maskless Abrams in front of a group of masked school children. 

The photo had also been used to attack Abrams in one of Perdue’s campaign ads.

“While Governor Brian Kemp was fighting for hardworking families and making Georgia a great place to live, work and raise a family, Stacey Abrams was openly embracing job-killing and economy-stifling restrictions and pushing her personal agenda rather than putting Georgians first,” said RGA Executive Director Dave Rexrode.

The Hill has reached out to the Abrams campaign for comment.

Tags Brian Kemp Brian Kemp COVID-19 David Perdue Georgia gubernatorial race Masks pandemic restrictions Republican Governors' Association Stacey Abrams taxes Trump

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Senate heads for gun control ...
  2. Here’s the gun control bill Steve ...
  3. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  4. Schumer tells colleagues not to ...
  5. Manchin calls for ...
  6. Gallego knocks Sinema over remarks in ...
  7. Trump, Cruz scheduled to speak at NRA ...
  8. Ocasio-Cortez rips Democratic leaders ...
  9. Georgia voting explosion marks ...
  10. When it comes to gun bans, the ...
  11. Biden approval rating at lowest point ...
  12. Judge rejects Duggar filing for new ...
  13. Texas gunman reportedly bought ...
  14. Appeals court clears way for bid to ...
  15. Trump faces growing dilemma after ...
  16. Horror turns to fury over Texas ...
  17. Kemp defeats Perdue in Georgia, a ...
  18. O’Rourke calls on Abbott to cancel ...
Load more

Video

See all Video