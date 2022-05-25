O’Rourke confronts Abbott at press conference on Texas school shooting

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke confronted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) at a press conference in Uvalde on Wednesday following an elementary school shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead.

Abbott had been providing information on mental health in the wake of the shooting when O’Rourke rushed up to the podium.

“You are doing nothing,” O’Rourke said, only feet away from Abbott. “You said this was not predictable, this was totally predictable, and you choose not to do anything.”

Beto O’Rourke interrupts ongoing press conference by Texas Gov. Abbott and other officials. pic.twitter.com/qa8YY0ghQy — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 25, 2022

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin could be heard yelling, “sir, you are out of line. Please leave this auditorium.”

“You’re out of line,” McLaughlin shouted. “I can’t believe you’re a sick son of a bitch who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.”

O’Rourke was then escorted out of the auditorium. He later addressed the press outside.

DEVELOPING