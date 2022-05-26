Trump rally for Cheney challenger to feature video appearances by McCarthy, Stefanik

Two of the top House Republicans will participate in former President Trump’s rally Saturday for congressional candidate Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her House seat.

Trump announced a lineup of speakers in a statement from the Save America PAC, which Trump launched after the 2020 presidential election. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who became chair of the House Republican Conference after House Republicans removed Cheney from the role, are scheduled to give video addresses during the rally, according to the statement. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is also slated to deliver a video address.

Trump endorsed Hageman in her primary against Cheney in September. Trump has attacked Cheney repeatedly since she voted to impeach him for incitement of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Her membership on the House Jan. 6 select committee led to members of the Republican caucus voting to remove her as conference chair.

Both McCarthy and Stefanik endorsed Hageman in February. The rally will also feature speeches from Hageman, Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne.

“This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes,” the statement reads.