Kim Kardashian endorses Rick Caruso for LA mayor

Reality television star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian announced Friday she is endorsing Rick Caruso (D) for mayor of Los Angeles.

In a video posted by Caruso to Twitter, Kardashian said she met with the mayoral candidate, adding “I really believe in what he stands for.”

Kardashian pointed to two major issues in the race — crime and homelessness — that she said she believes Caruso is ready to tackle.

“I think that with him he can offer a better path to a better life for people that are homeless in California and in Los Angeles. I really believe in what he stands for. I was really inspired by him,” she said.

Caruso embraced the endorsement from Kardashian in a Friday tweet.

“Kim, it was a privilege to speak with you and your family about the policies I intend to implement as mayor. We must do better. This is our hometown, and we need to care for our city and her people. Thank you for your confidence. I won’t let you down. #CarusoCan,” he tweeted.

Kardashian said she stays out of politics, but her family was thrown into political the political foray after Kanye West, her ex husband, decided on a bid for president in 2020.

West has previously been supportive of former President Trump.

Caruso is running as a Democrat in the primary election that will take place on June 7, but primary challengers have slammed him for his tied to the GOP.

Caruso will also face off against Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) in a race to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti (D). Caruso and Bass currently lead the group in terms of media coverage and fundraising of nine Democrats in vying for the nomination, according to Ballotpedia.

Caruso was previously registered as a Republican until 2011 when he dropped the affiliation, and refused to define his political party. Before running for mayor, he registered as a Democrat.