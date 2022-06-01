Democrats’ lead Trump impeachment lawyer to run for Congress

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who led House Democrats’ efforts in former President Trump’s first impeachment, on Wednesday announced a bid for Congress.

He joins an unwieldy and hotly contested primary for a newly drawn open 10th Congressional District based in New York City.

Other Democratic candidates include former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Mondaire Jones and New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

Goldman’s profile skyrocketed in 2019 during the televised House impeachment proceedings looking into whether Trump threatened to withhold aid from Ukraine to push for an investigation into now-President Biden. The House ultimately impeached Trump, but the former president was acquitted in a Senate trial.

In a statement, Goldman hinted that he intends to focus much of his campaign on Trump and his own role in the impeachment.

“The existential threats to our democracy and our fundamental rights are clear and imminent,” Goldman said. “This is a five-alarm fire that too many Democrats in Washington are treating as a tiny, distant flame. Donald Trump and the Republican party he controls are not only trying to take away our rights but are tearing down the foundations of democracy itself.”

“Right now, everything is at stake: the right to choose, the right to vote, the right for all people to reclaim the American Dream. I have fought Donald Trump and the Republicans before and I spent a decade fighting crime in New York City. I am running for Congress to lead the fights for our democracy, our fundamental rights, our safety, and our planet itself.”

Goldman announced a campaign for state attorney general last year but dropped out of after current Attorney General Letitia James (D) decided to run for reelection.

The crowded primary is the result of New York’s redistricting process, which was thrown into tumult after state courts tossed out Democratic-drawn maps and established new ones, including the new version of the 10th District.

The district is deep blue, meaning that the Aug. 23 primary is likely to decide the ultimate victor, and the absence of an incumbent is leading to a flood of ambitious Democrats.

For his part, de Blasio has widespread name recognition in the city after his eight years as mayor. Jones, meanwhile, hails from a suburban district but pivoted to the new seat to avoid a primary against Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who oversees House Democrats’ campaign arm.

Jones could face attacks since he is not from the district, but he won a big endorsement Wednesday from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager in Trump’s second impeachment trial following the 2021 insurrection — an endorsement that could undermine Goldman’s message.

“After two decades in politics, I can tell the difference between justice politicians and power politicians. Mondaire Jones is the quintessential justice politician,” said Raskin. “America needs fighting progressives with heart, brains and, above all, legislative skill. That’s why I’m delighted to endorse Mondaire for reelection. Thank you, New York, for sending him to do battle with us in the House.”