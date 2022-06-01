Oprah Winfrey joining Maryland gubernatorial candidate for virtual fundraiser

Oprah Winfrey will join Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore for a campaign fundraiser later this month, according to a press release on Tuesday from Moore’s campaign.

Winfrey and Moore will have a virtual discussion on June 14 about “leadership” and the “challenges” that families are facing. Winfrey said in the release that she was impressed by Moore’s “sense of integrity and leadership qualities” when she first interviewed him in 2010.

Moore said in the release that he is grateful for the “leadership” that Winfrey has provided throughout her life.

“I’m excited to come together with her for this important conversation about the leadership required to face head-on the challenges that families in Maryland face, the role of governors, and the path forward,” he said.

Moore is one of several Democrats running this year to succeed incumbent Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is term-limited.

Moore is an author and the former CEO of the anti-poverty organization Robin Hood Foundation, the release states. He received an endorsement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) in April.

A poll released last month showed State Comptroller Peter Franchot in the lead for the Democratic nomination with 19 percent support, followed by Moore with 13 percent.