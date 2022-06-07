trending:

Newsom advances in California governor’s race

by Tal Axelrod - 06/07/22 11:22 PM ET

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) was projected to advance to the general election in the state’s gubernatorial race.

The Associated Press called the race at 11:14 p.m. ET.

Newsom scored over 50 percent in what’s known as a jungle primary, which has candidates of all parties run in one primary and the top two vote getters advancing to the general election.

Newsom is riding high after defeating a recall effort last year that early polls showed had a chance of succeeding. 

