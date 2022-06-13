Hochul, Zeldin hold double-digit leads in NY governor primaries: poll

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) hold double-digit leads in their parties’ respective New York gubernatorial primaries, according to an Emerson College Polling-PIX11-The Hill poll released Monday.

Hochul, who replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) last year after he resigned in disgrace, leads the field with 57 percent support among very likely Democratic primary voters. Rep. Tom Suozzi follows with 17 percent, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams comes in third with 6 percent. Another 20 percent say they are undecided.

Of those who say they are undecided, 42 percent lean toward Suozzi, while 32 percent lean toward Hochul and 26 percent lean toward Williams.

On the Republican side, Zeldin leads the field with 34 percent support among very likely GOP primary voters. He is trailed by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino with 16 percent, businessman Harry Wilson at 15 percent and Andrew Giuliani, the son of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R), with 13 percent. Another 22 percent are undecided.

Of the undecided voters, 30 percent lean toward Astorino, 29 percent lean toward Zeldin and 21 percent each lean toward Wilson and Giuliani.

Both primaries will be held on June 28.

Republicans boast that this year presents a unique opportunity to flip New York’s gubernatorial mansion, given a GOP-friendly political atmosphere driven by President Biden’s low approval ratings and alarm over rising violent crime, including in New York City.

Still, Republicans face headwinds in unseating Hochul, who represents one of the bluest states in the nation and has stocked up tens of millions of dollars in her war chest.

The Emerson College Polling-PIX11-The Hill poll surveyed 500 very likely Democratic primary voters and 500 very like GOP primary voters from June 9-10. Each sample has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.