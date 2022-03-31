Jan. 6 committee member: Jared Kushner interview ‘really valuable’

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, said on Thursday that former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s interview was “really valuable” to the committee.

In an interview with MSNBC, Luria confirmed that Kushner had met with the panel, saying he is “voluntarily providing information to the committee.”

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace read a passage from “Peril” by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, which touched on Nov. 7, 2020, when news outlets called Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. At the time Trump was playing golf, and Kushner, then-White House adviser Hope Hicks and other campaign advisors were figuring out who should break the news to the former president, according to the book.

“Can you characterize whether Jared Kushner ever had any question about the results of the 2020 presidential election?” Wallace asked Luria.

“You know, what I’ll say is that, you know, we were able to ask for his impression about these third party accounts of the events that happened that day and around that day. So he was able to voluntarily provide information to us, to verify, substantiate, provide his own, you know, take on this different reporting. So it was really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him,” the Jan. 6 committee member answered.

The development comes as news outlets reported this week that Kushner was expected to sit for a voluntary interview with the committee. His wife and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is reportedly communicating with the committee about a possible voluntary interview.

On the day of the riot, Kushner had been traveling to Washington, D.C., from Saudi Arabia, and he reportedly did not come to the White House after arriving in the city.

Trump’s son-in-law largely avoided working on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in his work at the White House.