Texas Democrat officially steps down before end of term

Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) has officially resigned from Congress, months before the end of his term.

His resignation, which was read on the House floor on Thursday afternoon, became effective right before midnight.

Vela’s early departure from the House, before his term was set to expire, was expected. Several news outlets reported last month that the Texas Democrat was leaving to join the Washington, D.C.-headquartered law and lobbying firm Akin Gump.

The move kicks off a special election, the date for which Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will get to decide, The Texas Tribune reported.

Whoever wins will only have the congressional seat for a few months before the November midterms determine who will represent the 34th Congressional District for the following two years.

Texas House candidate Mayra Flores (R) is vying for the seat in the House special election, according to the Tribune.

Meanwhile, Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (D-Texas), who will compete in the redrawn district in the upcoming November election, said he would not be leaving his current seat in the 15th Congressional District to compete in the special election, according to the news outlet.

The development comes as Democrats brace for what is expected to be a challenging midterm as the party seeks to retain control of its delicate 50-50 margin in the Senate and its slim margin in the House. Vela is one of 31 House Democrats to announce they will not seek reelection this year.

Though the president’s political party historically has suffered losses during midterms, this year could be particularly challenging for Democrats given President Biden’s low approval ratings among voters.

The Hill has reached out to Vela’s office for further comment.