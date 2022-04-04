Texas governor sets June 14 special election to fill vacant House seat

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) set June 14 as the date for an emergency special election to fill the House seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela.

In a statement on Monday, Abbott said candidates will have until April 13 to file to run in the election.

Early voting in the special election will start on May 3, Abbott said.

Vela resigned from Congress on Thursday, just months before the end of his current term that would have ended in January. Vela is among 31 House Democrats who said they would not seek reelection this year.

His resignation, which was read on the House floor on Thursday afternoon, became effective right before midnight.

Several media outlets have reported that Vela will accept a position with a Washington, D.C.-based law and lobbying firm Akin Gump.

Whoever wins will only have the congressional seat for a five months before the November midterms determine who will represent the 34th Congressional District for the following two years.