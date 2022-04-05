trending:

House

Trump gloats after Upton announces retirement

by Chloe Folmar - 04/05/22 12:13 PM ET

Former President Trump gloated Tuesday over the retirement of GOP Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), who became a target of Trump’s ire after the Michigan Republican voted to impeach him after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Upton’s exit means nearly half of the 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeachment are leaving Congress at the end of this term.

“UPTON QUITS! 4 down and 6 to go,” Trump said in a statement. “Others losing badly, who’s next?

Three other Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment last year have announced that they will not seek reelection: Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), John Katko (R-N.Y.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Upton announced his retirement Tuesday morning on the House floor.

“Even the best stories have a last chapter: This is it for me,” said Upton, who has served in the House since 1987.

Upton, who serves Michigan’s 6th District, and was set to face Trump-backed Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga, who serves Michigan’s 2nd District. The two men would have faced off for the newly established seat in the 4th District in the Aug. 2 GOP primary election.

Huizenga was endorsed by Trump in March.

Tags Adam Kinzinger Bill Huizenga Election Fred Upton house of representatives Trump

