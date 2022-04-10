Bipartisan group of lawmakers arrives in Poland

A bipartisan group of lawmakers arrived in Poland this weekend to meet with U.S. forces and allies in the region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The group, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski during a stop in Warsaw, according to McCarthy’s office.

The lawmakers also met with Ukrainian officials, civil society, refugees who fled Ukraine and members of the 82nd Airborne in northeast Poland.

McCarthy in a statement hailed Poland as an “indispensable strategic partner.” Of the more than 4.5 million Ukrainians who have fled during the invasion thus far, roughly 2.59 million have sought refuge in Poland, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“Poland has been an indispensable strategic partner by accepting millions of refugees, working closely with our military forces, and contributing fully to NATO as we all aim to restore peace and prosperity to the region,” McCarthy said in a statement.

“Our visit today should serve as a powerful message to Putin that we condemn his unprovoked attacks. Evil cannot win,” he added.

The minority leader said the group traveled to Poland to make sure that the U.S. and its allies are supporting Ukraine amid the conflict.

“The whole world is watching what’s unfolding in Ukraine,” McCarthy said. “We see the atrocities being committed by Vladimir Putin, and more importantly, we see the bravery of the Ukrainian people. We are here—as representatives of the United States—to ensure we are doing what is right to support Ukrainians as they defend themselves and their democracy.”

Other lawmakers on the trip included House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-Texas), House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Michael Turner (R-Ohio) and Reps. Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), French Hill (R-Ark.), Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.), Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) and Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.).

McCarthy’s office said additional stops will be announced in the coming days. Axios, which first reported on the bipartisan delegation last week, said the lawmakers are also scheduled to visit the Ukrainian border.

The trip comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine progresses through its sixth week. Another bipartisan group of lawmakers, led by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), is set to visit Berlin, Copenhagen, Warsaw, a Polish city near the Ukrainian border named Rzeszow, and Kangerlussuaq, Greenland this week.