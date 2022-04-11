Rashida Tlaib latest House member to contract COVID-19

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) announced on Monday that she tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest House member to join a recent wave of cases.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. After not feeling well over the weekend, I took an at home and PCR test. I am home quarantining and recovering,” Tlaib wrote on Twitter. “Please stay safe, everyone.”

A number of House lawmakers have announced positive coronavirus diagnoses since Friday, including Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.).

Those announcements came after multiple high-profile Washington, D.C., figures, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Attorney General Merrick Garland, tested positive for the virus last week.

The House is currently in recess.

Some experts have said that the uptick in Washington coronavirus infections may be an indication that a spike in cases in the country that will arrive in the near future. Cases, however, have largely trended downward nationwide since surging in January.

The U.S. reported roughly 41,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.